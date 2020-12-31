Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

HWKN opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.