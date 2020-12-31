Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

