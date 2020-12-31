SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Shares Down 2.1%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.43 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.18 ($0.22). 380,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.55 ($0.23).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.43.

SQN Asset Finance Income Company Profile (LON:SQN)

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

