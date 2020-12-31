SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $109.00 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

