Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 4,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,908. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

