SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $72.48 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

