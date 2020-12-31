SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.54. 11,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $80.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

