Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.15

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 215.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

