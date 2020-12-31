Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Up 5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 5,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 497.60% and a negative net margin of 360.71%.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

