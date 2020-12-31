Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) (CVE:SSA) Trading Up 22.2%

Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) (CVE:SSA)’s share price was up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 267,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 100,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.