SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Shares Down 1.3%

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.05 and last traded at $94.50. 10,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 25,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 2.95% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

