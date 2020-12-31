SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.30

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 221,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 370.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 136,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,154,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

