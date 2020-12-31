Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 6.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 17,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 26,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

