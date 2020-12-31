SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.03. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 8,555 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SPAR Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

