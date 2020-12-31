Spaceswap (MILK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,723.44

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Spaceswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $47,723.44 and approximately $14,816.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00565492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00160526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00310446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00087446 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 1,918,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,660,949 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

