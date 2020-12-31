Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 5.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.24. 13,004,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,434,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

