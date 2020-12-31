Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SONO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of SONO opened at $23.44 on Monday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,670 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after buying an additional 180,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after buying an additional 158,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

