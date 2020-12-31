Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.61

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $25.57. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 20,163 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.