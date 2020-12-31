Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.10

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.71. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 1,366 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWRY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.