Social Send One Day Volume Reaches $156.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $565,896.87 and approximately $156.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021509 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002317 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 566.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00032740 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

