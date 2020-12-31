SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.84. SMTC shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 80,065 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.30.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Analysts predict that SMTC Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SMTC by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SMTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

