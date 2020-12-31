SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $333.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $361.60 million. SM Energy reported sales of $451.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 357.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM remained flat at $$6.12 on Friday. 3,783,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,524. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $701.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

