SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.14.

SLM stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,671,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 169,531 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

