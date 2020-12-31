SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

