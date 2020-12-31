Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 215,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,097. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.74. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

