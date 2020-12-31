Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

