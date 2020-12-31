Silver Point Capital L.P. Purchases 631,600 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 631,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 230,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,565,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,069,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

