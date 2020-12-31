Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXYAY. Societe Generale downgraded Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. Sika has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

