Signature Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,054 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

