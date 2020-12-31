Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $255.89

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.89 and traded as high as $400.70. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) shares last traded at $393.00, with a volume of 663,329 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.89.

In other Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) news, insider Mark Johnstone bought 10,142 shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

