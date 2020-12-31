Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.