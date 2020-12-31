Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.32.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
