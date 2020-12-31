Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $7.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,400. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $197.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sientra by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sientra by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sientra by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

