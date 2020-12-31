Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.63

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.63 and traded as high as $119.74. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) shares last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 902,680 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIE. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.25 ($149.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €111.63.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

