Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.57.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK opened at $71.72 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.