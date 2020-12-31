Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $74.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $2,287,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 168.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

