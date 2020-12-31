ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 64.3% Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 64.3% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $237,786.68 and $112.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00292202 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.53 or 0.01990266 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.