Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Raised to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Shawcor has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

