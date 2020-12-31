Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.75. Sharp shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 15,400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.