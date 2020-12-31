SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 3,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SGBAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ses S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

