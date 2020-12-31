Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00565909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00161104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00309012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00083704 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

