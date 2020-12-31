Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,100 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

TRN stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 203.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

