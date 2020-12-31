Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 136.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

