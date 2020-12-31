Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $23,172,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

