Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 90.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $806,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

