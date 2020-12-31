Sei Investments Co. Has $1.38 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

