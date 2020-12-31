Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Livent worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Livent by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

LTHM opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.