Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,888 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 135.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Model N worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Model N by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Model N by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Model N by 12.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.