Sei Investments Co. Buys 132,228 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,228 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cerus by 12.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,234. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERS opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.