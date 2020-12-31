SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $930.17

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $930.17 and traded as high as $977.80. SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) shares last traded at $954.00, with a volume of 1,151,428 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 916.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 930.17.

Get SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £9,942.60 ($12,990.07).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.