Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $1,125,907.32 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

